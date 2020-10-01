Advertisement

Trump’s plans for rally in western Wisconsin up in the air

President Donald Trump gestures while speaking during a news conference at the White House, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Washington.
President Donald Trump gestures while speaking during a news conference at the White House, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Washington.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - President Donald Trump appears to have canceled a planned appearance in western Wisconsin amid calls from the city’s mayor and the state’s governor, both Democrats, that he not hold a rally amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

A spokeswoman for La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat said Thursday they had received word that Air Force One was no longer coming to the city, “so we are assuming the Trump Campaign has changed its plan and is not coming to La Crosse.”

Trump also planned to hold a rally Saturday in Green Bay.

