Wisconsin business groups sue to keep COVID lists secret

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Gov. Tony Evers and his administration were temporarily restrained Thursday from releasing any information of businesses whose employees have tested positive for COVID-19 or contact tracing had shown close connections.

Three business groups filed a lawsuit demanding a judge block Gov. Tony Evers' administration from releasing the names of more than 1,000 businesses with employees who have tested positive for COVID-19. The order will remain in effect for five days unless a notice or hearing extend it.

Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce along with the Muskego and New Berlin chambers of commerce filed the lawsuit in Waukesha County on Thursday.

They allege that releasing the names would ruin the businesses reputations.

Evers said during a news conference he hadn’t seen the lawsuit.

