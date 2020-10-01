Advertisement

Wisconsin DOJ releases Kenosha officers’ training records

(OYS)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice has released the training records for the three Kenosha police officers involved in last month’s shooting of Jacob Blake, which sparked several nights of unrest.

Officers Ryan Sheskey, Brittany Meronek and Vincent Arenas responded to a domestic disturbance on Aug. 23. Sheskey ended up shooting Blake seven times in the back, leaving him paralyzed. Blake is Black. Sheskey is white.

The Justice Department released redacted records Wednesday detailing the three officers' training records.

Sheskey’s records show he attended 2017 classes on the Sikh temple shooting in Oak Creek in 2012 and interacting with citizens.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

MPD: Residence, car with 1-year-old inside, struck by bullets

Updated: moments ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The Madison Police Department is investigating after a residence and car, with with a one-year-old inside, were struck by bullets on Wednesday evening.

Local

MPD arrest 2 men after spotting them inside stolen car

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Madison Police officers arrested two men Tuesday night after they noticed a stolen car parked on the street.

Local

MPD: String of thefts from cars reported downtown

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The Madison Police Department reported a string of items being stolen from cars Tuesday morning downtown.

Local

Overture Center announces Foundation Board comings and goings

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
At a meeting on Tuesday, the Overture Center’s Foundation Board of Directors announced their new executive team, including Pablo Sanchez who will replace Betty Harris Custer as chair of the board.

Latest News

News

County clerks respond to Trump’s comments of validity of mail-in ballots

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Elise Romas
NBC15 News followed up with every county in its viewing area and asked election officials what they do with mail-in and absentee ballots, and if voters can trust that their vote is safe.

Local

Wisconsinites who didn’t file taxes may still be eligible for a stimulus check

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Wisconsin residents who did not filed their taxes may still be eligible for a coronavirus stimulus check.

News

Local County Clerks weigh in on Trump's election integrity claims

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Green Co. Public Health advises celebrating from home this Halloween

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The Green County Public Health Department is recommending residents do more at home this year for Halloween.

Local

Dane Co. Board to consider another plea for UW to ditch in-person classes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The Dane County Board will meet Thursday to consider various items related to COVID-19, including a resolution to urge University of Wisconsin- Madison to discontinue in-person classes and an extension of the Dane County emergency order.

State

Kaul: Anthem to pay Wisconsin nearly $142,000 for data breach that affected 1.7M residents

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Insurance giant Anthem will pay Wisconsin just under $142,000 as part of a multi-state settlement stemming from its massive 2014 data breach, Attorney General Josh Kaul announced.