50’s and a Few Showers for the Weekend
Below-average temperatures mark the first weekend of October. A few showers will swing into Wisconsin late Saturday.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Southern Wisconsin is in for a chilly weekend! While Saturday morning won’t bring widespread frost, a few low-lying areas could fall back into the lower 30′s. The National Weather Service has issued another Frost Advisory for Adams/Juneau counties.
An upper-level disturbance will bring in more clouds for Saturday. High temperatures will climb into the lower 50′s. A few showers are possible tomorrow afternoon through early Sunday morning. Sunshine breaks out behind the rain, but highs still remain in the lower 50′s.
After another round of patchy frost Monday morning, winds turn out of the south and highs return into the 60′s. Average afternoon highs are expected much of next week. A passing disturbance may bring a few spotty showers late Tuesday into Wednesday.
