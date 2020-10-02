Advertisement

50’s and a Few Showers for the Weekend

Below-average temperatures mark the first weekend of October. A few showers will swing into Wisconsin late Saturday.
Cooler weather sticks around for this upcoming weekend. Highs return into the 60's next week.
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Southern Wisconsin is in for a chilly weekend! While Saturday morning won’t bring widespread frost, a few low-lying areas could fall back into the lower 30′s. The National Weather Service has issued another Frost Advisory for Adams/Juneau counties.

The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for Adams/Juneau counties through Saturday morning.
An upper-level disturbance will bring in more clouds for Saturday. High temperatures will climb into the lower 50′s. A few showers are possible tomorrow afternoon through early Sunday morning. Sunshine breaks out behind the rain, but highs still remain in the lower 50′s.

A few spotty showers are possible throughout Saturday afternoon/evening as another upper-level disturbance swings across the Great Lakes.
After another round of patchy frost Monday morning, winds turn out of the south and highs return into the 60′s. Average afternoon highs are expected much of next week. A passing disturbance may bring a few spotty showers late Tuesday into Wednesday.

