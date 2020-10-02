A virtual option for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s Light the Night event

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -

“Cancer isn’t canceled,” said Shannon Ratchman, the Campaign Manager of Light the Night for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS).

Light the Night is an annual event that serves as a major fund raiser for LLS. This year, because of COVID-19, it is going completely virtual for the first time.

“We took all of the main elements that you see at Light the Night like the opening ceremony, the circle of survivors, the remembrance dome – all of those key pieces that people really look forward to every year and have completely digitized those,” said Ratchman.

Even though it’s virtual, Ratchman said there will be a lot of opportunities to interact. There will be live chats, a place to upload pictures, and survivors can put a white lamp into the survivors' circle.

“It’s a matter of getting comfortable at home at 7 o’clock on Oct. 8, signing on your computer, and clicking into the event site,” said Ratchman. “You can enjoy the entire event from the comfort and safety of your own home.”

Participants will have the option to walk around their neighborhood block. There will even be a downloadable playlist.

“It’s an hour commitment toward a cure and to let the community of Madison and especially our patients know they are not along in the fight,” said Ratchman.

To register for the Oct. 8 event, click here.

Text to Donate: Text CUREMADISON to 39999 to donate

“Cancer knows no boundaries. Cancer knows no age. And cancer doesn’t know anything about pandemics,” said Ratchman. “The fight keeps going because patients don’t have a choice. Families don’t have a choice.”

