Charter Communications introduces solution to ease internet issues amid online learning

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Charter Communications introduced Stay Connected K-12 Friday, which will make it easier for schools to offer high-speed Internet access during a time where virtual or hybrid learning is on the rise.

According to a news release, users will be able to enjoy unlimited usage with no data caps, which will provide schools with a consistent cost per user. People can also download large items at a rate of 50 Mbps which will also ease the use of video, as well as in-home WiFi that will connect to all devices in a single residence.

There is also 24/7/365 technical support services to help students and staff with any issues they may have. The kits are also self-installed, which means there is no intervention needed from school districts.

Charter has connected with thousands of students and educators across the country, including working with the Menasha Joint School District in Wisconsin.

