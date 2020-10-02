Advertisement

Dane Co. health officials monitor hospital capacity as cases rise

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(AP Images)
By Caroline Peterson
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hospital beds are filling up across Wisconsin, with about 81 percent in use, according to the Dept. of Health Services.

The agency reports hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are growing by 38 percent in the South Central region of the state. However, Dane Co. health systems are not sounding the alarm just yet.

According to Public Health Madison Dane Co. (PHMDC), 34 COVID-19 patients are in the hospital, with seven in the ICU. Representatives with PHMDC said there has been an average of 139 new cases a day in the past two weeks.

On Friday, leaders with SSM Health, UW Health, UnityPoint Health Meriter and PHMDC held a press conference to address the recent spike in cases in the county.

“We are perilously close to a time back in April when we had our highest level of hospitalizations in the city, and we don’t want to get back to that point,” said UW Health Medical Director of Infection Control Dr. Nasia Safdar.

The message officials shared, is that people need to do their part to make sure hospitals do not get overwhelmed.

“The hospitals are generally busy right now aside from COVID, a big influx of patients would have a serious affect on our ability to care for others,” said UnityPoint Health - Meriter Emergency Preparedness Manager Nathan Bubenzer.

Officials said Dane Co. sits in the clear for now. In total, the three health systems have close to 175 adult ICU beds. Less than 10 are being used for COVID-19 patients.

“We have ways that we can make more beds available if we need to, but it’s very hard to make more staff available at a moments notice," Bubenzer said.

Officials reiterated capacity is not an issue, but could become one if there is a surge of COVID-19 cases.

