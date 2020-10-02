Downtown Madison creates campaign to raise money for struggling businesses

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - According to the marketing team with Downtown Madison, there are 152 businesses on State Street. Twenty-one of those have closed this year after not being able to keep up with the impacts of COVID-19 and damage repairs from civil unrest this summer.

To help those shops, Downtown Madison has created a fall gift card campaign. For every $100 purchased, buyers will receive an extra $10 dollars to spend at businesses in the downtown district.

There are 2,000 cards available. If they sell all the gift cards, Downtown Madison will raise $50,000 for those struggling businesses.

“Some of our business look closed, they’re boarded up, they’re still covered, and people don’t know that they’re still there,” Downtown Madison’s Tiffany Kenney said. “We want to make sure that they are still there for the future.”

The campaign runs from Oct. 1-Oct. 31, or or until they sell out.

You can also find links to go fund me pages for some of those businesses on the Visit Downtown Madison website.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.