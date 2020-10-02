Advertisement

Evers, Baldwin offers Pres. Trump “best wishes” in COVID-19 battle

Gov. Evers tweets well wishes for President and First Lady after they test positive for COVID-19.
Gov. Evers tweets well wishes for President and First Lady after they test positive for COVID-19.(Gov. Tony Evers via Twitter)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has joined the chorus of well-wishers hoping President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump fully recover from their battles with COVID-19.

“Kathy and I are sending our best wishes to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump in their recovery,” Evers tweeted Friday morning.

Fellow Democrat Sen. Tammy Baldwin also tweeted her wish that the president and first lady recover quickly from the virus. However, she also used the opportunity to point out Wisconsin reported a record number of new COVID-19 cases Thursday and she wished them well too.

President Donald Trump is experiencing “mild symptoms” of COVID-19 after revealing Friday that he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The White House physician said the president was expected to continue carrying out his duties “without disruption” while recovering. A White House official said Friday morning that the president was experiencing mild symptoms but was working from the White House residence.

Vice President Mike Pence tested negative for the virus on Friday morning and “remains in good health,” his spokesman said.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump, first lady positive for coronavirus; he has ‘mild symptoms’

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Trump was last seen by reporters returning to the White House on Thursday evening and did not appear visibly ill.

National Politics

Biden awaiting results of coronavirus test

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has been tested for the coronavirus in the wake of President Donald Trump’s infection and is awaiting results.

Coronavirus

Trump, first lady positive for coronavirus; he has ‘mild symptoms’

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Hope Hicks, one of President Donald Trump’s closest aides, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Coronavirus

Trump COVID infection thrusts world in uncharted territory

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By LORI HINNANT and FOSTER KLUG
Trump’s announcement Friday, on Twitter, that he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus, and the deep uncertainty that accompanied it, permeated the global news cycle, upending countless plans and sparking comment everywhere.

Latest News

National Politics

Sen. Graham: I talked to president Fri. morning

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., discussed his conversation with President Donald Trump after the president was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.

Coronavirus

US hiring slows for 3rd month in sign of struggling economy

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
America’s employers added 661,000 jobs in September, the third straight month of slower hiring and evidence from the final jobs report before the presidential election that the economic recovery has weakened.

National Politics

Judge: Census violated order; demands mass text to workers

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By MIKE SCHNEIDER
The new order issued late Thursday by U.S. District Lucy Koh in San Jose, California, instructs the Census Bureau to send out a mass text saying an Oct. 5 target data for finishing the nation’s head count is not in effect.

National Politics

Timeline of Trump’s activities in week coronavirus hit home

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump had a busy schedule during the week the coronavirus hit home with him

National Politics

Stocks slump after Trump tests positive, job growth slows

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The moves weren’t close to as chaotic as earlier this year, when markets were first selling off on coronavirus fears.

Politics

President Trump cancels Janesville trip after COVID-19 diagnosis

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nick Viviani
All events in Wisconsin have been canceled because of the positive results.