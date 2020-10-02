Advertisement

GOP turns to Wisconsin Supreme Court in absentee ballot case

(WMTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Republicans are asking the Wisconsin Supreme Court to act in a matter of days to help undo a federal court ruling that extends the period absentee ballots can be counted in the battleground state until Nov. 9, six days after the election.

Republican lawmakers late Thursday asked the state Supreme Court to rule by Tuesday that the Legislature has the legal standing to bring the case in federal court.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals earlier this week ruled that the Legislature, along with the Republican National Committee and Wisconsin Republican Party, did not have the standing.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

National Politics

Wisconsin leaders wish Pres. Trump, First Lady well in COVID-19 battles

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has joined the chorus of well-wishers hoping President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump fully recover from their battles with COVID-19.

Politics

President Trump cancels Janesville trip after COVID-19 diagnosis

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
All events in Wisconsin have been canceled because of the positive results.

National Politics

Rock Co. urges President Trump not to hold Janesville

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Citing the fact its dealing with more active COVID-19 cases than ever before, Rock Co. officials urged President Donald Trump to call off his recently scheduled rally in Janesville.

News

County clerks respond to Trump’s comments of validity of mail-in ballots

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 7:10 PM CDT
|
By Elise Romas
NBC15 News followed up with every county in its viewing area and asked election officials what they do with mail-in and absentee ballots, and if voters can trust that their vote is safe.

Latest News

Politics

Debate commission says it will make changes to format

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 12:48 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The presidential debate commission says it will make changes to future debate formats to avoid a repeat of the disjointed first meeting between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden.

Politics

Here’s the reality behind Trump’s claims about mail voting

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 10:54 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump continued his assault on the integrity of the U.S. elections during the first presidential debate Tuesday, spreading falsehoods about the security of voting and misrepresenting issues with mail ballots.

Politics

Republicans don’t want Bucks, Brewers at early voting sites

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 10:54 AM CDT
Milwaukee plans to allow for in-person absentee voting at Miller Park and Fiserv Forum between Oct. 20 and Nov. 1.

Politics

Madison alder Donna Moreland resigns from common council

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 10:33 AM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
A City of Madison Alder has stepped down from the Common Council.

Politics

GOP loses bid to suspend Wisconsin absentee ballot ruling

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 10:12 AM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature is asking a federal appeals court to put on hold its ruling allowing for absentee ballots to be counted for six days after the election.

Politics

Wis Democrats and Republicans talk campaign strategies in 2020 election

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 10:09 PM CDT
|
By Michelle Baik
Wisconsin Democrats and Republicans boast different campaign strategies as their presidential picks rely on boots on the ground.