Gov. Evers appoints 33 people to Health Equity Council

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers announced 33 new appointments Wednesday to the Governor’s Health Equity Council, whose goal is to address factors that worsen health disparities in the state.

The council will create a comprehensive plan in order to gain long-lasting and equitable health outcomes for everyone in Wisconsin.

The governor noted that a 2016 report by the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute rated the state with an overall health disparities grade of “D.”

Gov. Evers continued, saying that quality health care has been, and will continue to be, one of his administration’s top priority.

“I have no doubt that the members of this council will be effective in delivering actionable solutions to help Wisconsin become an equitable place to live for all individuals,” he said.

The first council meeting was scheduled for Wednesday.

The following people will be serving on the council:

Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes

DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm

Michelle Robinson, Research, Evaluation, & Program Integrity Advisor, Wisconsin Department of Children and Families (DCF)

Gina Green-Harris, Director of Center for Community Engagement and Health Partnerships, UW School of Medicine and Public Health

Paula Tran Inzeo, Group Director, UW Population Health Institute, Mobilizing Action Toward Community Health

Lilliann Paine, Chief of Staff, Milwaukee City Health Department

Micaela Berry-Smith, Executive Director, Harambee Village

Tia Murray, Owner, Co-Founder, and President, Harambee Village

Jasmine Zapata, Assistant Professor, UW School of Medicine and Public Health

Maria Barker, Director of Latinx Programs and Initiatives, Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin

Janel Hines, Senior Director of Grant Programs and Strategic Initiatives, Greater Milwaukee Foundation

Lisa Peyton-Caire, Founder and President, The Foundation for Black Women’s Wellness

Andrea Werner, Senior Vice President, Bellin Health Hospital Center

Ellen Sexton, CEO, UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Wisconsin

William Parke-Sutherland, Health Policy Engagement Coordinator, Kids Forward

Shiva Bidar-Sielaff, Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer, UW Health

Sandra Brekke, Senior Consultant, Office of Population Health, Gundersen Health System

Tito Izard, President and CEO, Milwaukee Health Services, Inc.

Jerry Waukau, Tribal Health Director, Menominee Nation

Guy (Anahkwet) Reiter, Executive Director, Menikanaehkem, Inc.

Mary Thao, Marshfield Clinic

Sarah Ferber, Associate Director, Ex-Incarcerated People Organizing

Amy DeLong, Family Physician and Medical Director, Ho-Chunk Nation

Wanda Montgomery, Community Partnerships Director, Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin

Stacy Clark, Intersectionality Among Men Program Coordinator, Diverse & Resilient

Elizabeth Valitchka, Strategic Advisor, DCF

Joya Headley, Public Health Student, University of Wisconsin-Madison

Cristal Tinajero Rodríguez, Student, Milwaukee Area Technical College

Gale Johnson, Director of Wisconsin Well Woman Program, DHS

Isaak Mohamed, Somali Liaison & Community Health Worker, Barron County

Diane Erickson, Clinic Administrator, Red Cliff Community Health Center

Patricia Metropulos, President and CEO, Kathy’s House

Julie Mitchell, Commercial Medical Director, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wisconsin

