Gov. Evers appoints 33 people to Health Equity Council

(WOWT)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers announced 33 new appointments Wednesday to the Governor’s Health Equity Council, whose goal is to address factors that worsen health disparities in the state.

The council will create a comprehensive plan in order to gain long-lasting and equitable health outcomes for everyone in Wisconsin.

The governor noted that a 2016 report by the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute rated the state with an overall health disparities grade of “D.”

Gov. Evers continued, saying that quality health care has been, and will continue to be, one of his administration’s top priority.

“I have no doubt that the members of this council will be effective in delivering actionable solutions to help Wisconsin become an equitable place to live for all individuals,” he said.

The first council meeting was scheduled for Wednesday.

The following people will be serving on the council:

  • Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes
  • DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm
  • Michelle Robinson, Research, Evaluation, & Program Integrity Advisor, Wisconsin Department of Children and Families (DCF)
  • Gina Green-Harris, Director of Center for Community Engagement and Health Partnerships, UW School of Medicine and Public Health
  • Paula Tran Inzeo, Group Director, UW Population Health Institute, Mobilizing Action Toward Community Health
  • Lilliann Paine, Chief of Staff, Milwaukee City Health Department
  • Micaela Berry-Smith, Executive Director, Harambee Village
  • Tia Murray, Owner, Co-Founder, and President, Harambee Village
  • Jasmine Zapata, Assistant Professor, UW School of Medicine and Public Health
  • Maria Barker, Director of Latinx Programs and Initiatives, Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin
  • Janel Hines, Senior Director of Grant Programs and Strategic Initiatives, Greater Milwaukee Foundation
  • Lisa Peyton-Caire, Founder and President, The Foundation for Black Women’s Wellness
  • Andrea Werner, Senior Vice President, Bellin Health Hospital Center
  • Ellen Sexton, CEO, UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Wisconsin
  • William Parke-Sutherland, Health Policy Engagement Coordinator, Kids Forward
  • Shiva Bidar-Sielaff, Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer, UW Health
  • Sandra Brekke, Senior Consultant, Office of Population Health, Gundersen Health System
  • Tito Izard, President and CEO, Milwaukee Health Services, Inc.
  • Jerry Waukau, Tribal Health Director, Menominee Nation
  • Guy (Anahkwet) Reiter, Executive Director, Menikanaehkem, Inc.
  • Mary Thao, Marshfield Clinic
  • Sarah Ferber, Associate Director, Ex-Incarcerated People Organizing
  • Amy DeLong, Family Physician and Medical Director, Ho-Chunk Nation
  • Wanda Montgomery, Community Partnerships Director, Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin
  • Stacy Clark, Intersectionality Among Men Program Coordinator, Diverse & Resilient
  • Elizabeth Valitchka, Strategic Advisor, DCF
  • Joya Headley, Public Health Student, University of Wisconsin-Madison
  • Cristal Tinajero Rodríguez, Student, Milwaukee Area Technical College
  • Gale Johnson, Director of Wisconsin Well Woman Program, DHS
  • Isaak Mohamed, Somali Liaison & Community Health Worker, Barron County
  • Diane Erickson, Clinic Administrator, Red Cliff Community Health Center
  • Patricia Metropulos, President and CEO, Kathy’s House
  • Julie Mitchell, Commercial Medical Director, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wisconsin

