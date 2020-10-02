Advertisement

Green Bay Packers grant $250,000 to help veterans facing homelessness

(WBAY)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Green Bay Packers awarded a $250,000 grant Friday to the Center for Veterans Issues (CVI) to support veterans and their families who are either currently or at risk for facing homelessness.

The Veterans Impact Grant will help the Milwaukee-based nonprofit give security deposits, monthly rent stipends and more to individuals and their families. The grant also helps cover the costs of services like vehicle repairs and mental health counseling.

The grant is the first impact grant of this size that the team has designated specifically for a veterans nonprofit.

Packers players, alumni and staff have supported veterans' organizations over the years, including visiting veterans hospitals and care facilities, as well as home improvement projects for veterans in need.

Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy said the team was honored to contribute to the CVI. “It is our responsibility as a society to continue supporting veterans who are facing a wide variety of challenges,” he said.

CVI President and CEO Eduardo M. Garza, Jr. noted that partnering with the Packers Give Back program will allow the nonprofit to provide immediate assistance to the veterans they serve.

“This will help ensure their safety and basic needs are at the forefront, keeping them and their families off the streets and with a roof over their head,” he said.

The Packers Give Back fund has reportedly distributed $3 million in grants this year to funds that benefit things like COVID-19 relief and social justice.

