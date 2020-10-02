Advertisement

Harvey Weinstein charged with more rapes in California

FILE - In this July 9, 2018 file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives to court in New York. Prosecutors say Weinstein has been charged with the rape of two more women in Los Angeles County. The district attorney's office said Friday that Weinstein faces three new counts of rape and three new counts of forcible oral copulation involving two women. The incidents span from 2004 to 2010 and all took place at a hotel in Beverly Hills.
FILE - In this July 9, 2018 file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives to court in New York. Prosecutors say Weinstein has been charged with the rape of two more women in Los Angeles County. The district attorney's office said Friday that Weinstein faces three new counts of rape and three new counts of forcible oral copulation involving two women. The incidents span from 2004 to 2010 and all took place at a hotel in Beverly Hills.(Seth Wenig | AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Harvey Weinstein was charged Friday with the rape of two more women, Los Angeles County prosecutors said.

Weinstein was charged with three counts of rape and three counts of forcible oral copulation involving the two women, the district attorney’s office said.

A criminal complaint alleges Weinstein raped a woman at a hotel in Beverly Hills between September 2004 and September 2005, and raped another woman twice between November 2009 and November 2010 at a Beverly Hills hotel.

Weinstein spokesman Juda Engelmayer said, “Harvey Weinstein has always maintained that every one of his physical encounters throughout his entire life have been consensual. That hasn’t changed. At this moment we cannot comment on the additional charges until we learn more about them.”

The new charges mean Weinstein is now charged with 11 felony counts in Los Angeles County, involving five women.

The 68-year-old former movie mogul is serving a 23-year prison sentence in New York on convictions for rape and sexual assault against two women.

Prosecutors in Los Angeles have begun the process of extraditing him, but agreed last month to delay attempts to bring him to California because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Weinstein was diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier this year while serving time in a maximum-security prison near Buffalo, New York.

Another extradition hearing is scheduled for Dec. 11.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump, first lady positive for coronavirus; Trump family campaign events postponed

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
The Trump campaign says all events featuring the president and his family are postponed after his COVID-19 diagnosis. Vice President Mike Pence will continue campaigning.

Coronavirus

Trump, first lady positive for coronavirus; Trump family campaign events postponed

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
The Trump campaign says all events featuring the president and his family are postponed after his COVID-19 diagnosis. Vice President Mike Pence will continue campaigning.

National

Signs of Asian giant hornet nest found in Washington state

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
And the giant hornets are now entering a time of year when they attack and destroy honeybee hives, Spichiger said.

National

Tuscaloosa man sentenced to 600 years for sexual exploitation of children

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By WBRC staff
Chief U.S. District Judge L. Scott Coogler sentenced 32-year-old Matthew Miller to 7,200 months in prison for producing child pornography.

Latest News

National

Grand jury audio details moments before Breonna Taylor died

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By DYLAN LOVAN
Police said they knocked repeatedly and identified themselves for a minute or more before using a battering ram to enter Breonna Taylor’s apartment, according to Kentucky grand jury recordings released Friday, then killed her in a rapid hail of gunfire.

Politics

President Trump cancels Janesville trip after COVID-19 diagnosis

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
All events in Wisconsin have been canceled because of the positive results.

National

Notre Dame’s president tests positive for coronavirus

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Rev. John Jenkins sent an email to university students and staff saying his symptoms were mild and that he would continue to work from home.

Local

Investigators clear UW-Whitewater chancellor

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater’s chancellor will be back on the job Monday morning.

News

Downtown Madison creates campaign to raise money for struggling businesses

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Elise Romas
To help those shops, Downtown Madison has created a fall gift card campaign. For every $100 purchased, buyers will receive an extra $10 dollars to spend at businesses in the downtown district.

National

Trump joins growing list of virus-infected world leaders

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Here’s a look at other leaders who have had the virus.