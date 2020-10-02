Investigators clear UW-Whitewater chancellor

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater’s chancellor will be back on the job Monday morning.

The UW System announced Friday that the investigation of Chancellor Dwight Watson has concluded and the allegations against him were found to be “without merit.”

Regent President Andrew S. Peteren said he was glad to see the investigation end and Watson cleared, adding the regents "look forward to the Chancellor’s return in leading UW-Whitewater on Monday.”

Watson has been on administrative leave since early last month, when the investigation began. The UW System never would say the nature of the investigation nor the allegations against him.

The university’s vice-provost Greg Cook took the reins of the university during Watson’s absence.

