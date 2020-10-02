Advertisement

Largest solar energy project in Dane Co. approved for construction

Solar panels
Solar panels(WLUC)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Gas and Electric (MGE) received approval Thursday to have a 20-megawatt solar array built in Fitchburg, making it the largest solar energy project in Dane County.

The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin approved the project, which will be known as O’Brien Solar Fields. It will provide solar energy to local businesses, cities and public institutions under MGE’s Innovative Renewable Energy Rider (RER).

The O’Brien Solar Fields will be about 160 acres and located on the corner of Lacy Road and South Seminole Highway. The project will consist of over 60,000 solar panels.

Construction is expected to start this year and the fields will begin generating electricity by 2021. The project will cost about $32 million total.

MGE is partnering with customers on the project, including University of Wisconsin- Madison, the Willy Street Co-op and Wisconsin Department of Administration.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Top White House official tests positive for coronavirus

Updated: seconds ago
|
By Associated Press
Hope Hicks, one of President Donald Trump’s closest aides, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Local

Gov. Evers appoints 33 people to Health Equity Council

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Gov. Tony Evers announced 33 new appointments Wednesday to the Governor’s Health Equity Council

Local

Madison residents encouraged to purchase rain barrels, compost bins at sale

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The City of Madison encouraged residents Thursday to consider adding rain barrels and compost bins to their home this fall by purchasing them at a sale next Saturday.

News

COVID-19 tests have a shortage in nursing homes

Updated: 55 minutes ago

Latest News

News

DHS reports 2,887 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

Updated: 1 hour ago

local

Music masks allow Milton Middle School band to play safely indoors

Updated: 1 hour ago

Coronavirus

'Music masks’ allow Milton Middle School band to play safely indoors

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Caroline Peterson
The Milton School District’s hybrid model allows for some students to attend in-person throughout the week, but the Band Director Jessica Westlund took some extra creative steps to keep music education alive even in the age of COVID-19.

Local

Downtown Madison announces first-ever business gift card sale

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Downtown Madison introduced a first-ever group gift card sale Thursday for businesses downtown.

National Politics

Rock Co. urges President Trump not to hold Janesville

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Citing the fact its dealing with more active COVID-19 cases than ever before, Rock Co. officials urged President Donald Trump to call off his recently scheduled rally in Janesville.

Local

Cranberry Harvest Season kicks off in Wisconsin

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
It is officially Cranberry Harvest Season in Wisconsin and growers are celebrating 26 years of leading the nation in cranberry production.