Largest solar energy project in Dane Co. approved for construction

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Gas and Electric (MGE) received approval Thursday to have a 20-megawatt solar array built in Fitchburg, making it the largest solar energy project in Dane County.

The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin approved the project, which will be known as O’Brien Solar Fields. It will provide solar energy to local businesses, cities and public institutions under MGE’s Innovative Renewable Energy Rider (RER).

The O’Brien Solar Fields will be about 160 acres and located on the corner of Lacy Road and South Seminole Highway. The project will consist of over 60,000 solar panels.

Construction is expected to start this year and the fields will begin generating electricity by 2021. The project will cost about $32 million total.

MGE is partnering with customers on the project, including University of Wisconsin- Madison, the Willy Street Co-op and Wisconsin Department of Administration.

