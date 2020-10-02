Advertisement

Madison 48 Hour Film Project premieres work on Friday

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Twenty-four local filmmakers spent a weekend making a short film for the Madison 48 Hour Film Project and their work will be showcased Friday night.

City Producer Michael Keeney noted that the quality of work this year has been high.

“This year has been, frankly, the best year we’ve had in a number of years. And the reality is this competition attracts pros,” Keeney said.

Films are required to be between four and seven minutes long, but need to be a complete narrative story.

Each filmmaker has 48 hours to make their film. In the first hour of the competition, they will find out what genre of film they have to make ranging from comedy to martial arts.

About 15 minutes or so after the genre is released, the required elements will be announced. Every film will include the same character, prop and line of dialogue. Keeney said part of the fun for the audience is figuring out what elements all the films share.

The screening will take place at 7 p.m. Friday at the Highway 18 Outdoor Theater in Jefferson. The event will be COVID-19 friendly.

Normally this competition is earlier in the year, but it was pushed back to do it safely.

All filmmakers also had to complete a short course on how to learn to make films during the pandemic.

