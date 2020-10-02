Madison man’s car stolen after forgetting his COVID-19 mask

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man’s conscientiousness over the coronavirus ended up costing him dearly.

The victim planned to head to the store early Friday morning and had just started his car when he realized he forgot his mask, the Madison Police Dept. reported.

The 41-year-old told investigators he hopped back out of his Chevrolet Impala, leaving it unlocked and running as went back into his home on Raymond Road to get it.

According to MPD’s incident report, after he grabbed the face covering, he came outside in time to see two young men driving away in the Impala.

He then called police and reported the auto theft around 2:20 a.m.

