Man arrested for Middleton burglary tries to flee on bike, crashes

Courtesy of the Middleton Police Department Facebook Page
Courtesy of the Middleton Police Department Facebook Page(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Middleton Police officers arrested a man for burglary after he tried to escape from them on his bicycle Friday morning.

MPD were called at 4:50 a.m. to the Pit Stop Express at 3303 Parmenter street for a burglar alarm. They found the front door’s glass was smashed and the business had been burglarized.

Officers then noticed a “suspicious subject” on a bike who was leaving the scene. When they tried to talk to him, the man drove away and then crashed his bike. He continued to run away.

MPD was able to arrest 40-year-old Nathan S. McIntyre a short distance away from where he tried to escape on-foot. McIntyre had stolen property from the store with him and he matched the description of the suspect shown on the store’s video surveillance system.

He was taken to the Dane County Jail and charge with burglary, resisting/obstructing an officer and possession of tools meant for burglary.

Officers did not mention what was stolen from the store.

