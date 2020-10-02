Advertisement

Official: Biden campaign taking down attack ads

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden makes a campaign stop in Johnstown, Pa., on Wednesday. (Source: Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - Joe Biden’s campaign is taking down its attack ads in the wake of President Donald Trump’s coronavirus infection.

That’s according to a Biden campaign official who spoke on the condition of anonymity on Friday to discuss internal planning.

The Democrat’s campaign is removing all its negative ads, although in some cases, it may take days for ads already in circulation to stop running. The official says Biden made the decision before news surfaced that Trump was being transferred to a military hospital for a “few days” of treatment.

At least so far, Trump’s campaign has not begun removing any of its attack ads against Biden.

The presidential election is just over one month away.

