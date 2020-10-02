Advertisement

Pandemic Fatigue: Doctors encourage everyone to practice COVID-19 guidelines

By Amy Pflugshaupt
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 9:16 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Pandemic Fatigue. It’s what Dr. Jeff Pothof, UW-Health’s Chief Quality Officer, believes is fueling the surge in coronavirus cases in our state. The latest numbers put Wisconsin third in the nation for COVID-19 positive cases, according to the CDC.

Dr. Pothof said he understands everyone is tired and looking to return to normal, but bending the guidelines to fit personal “wants” is only going to prolong the problem. That means not sticking to an exclusive group of friends or family, not always wearing a mask and not social distancing. He said small, stable “bubbles” are okay, but people need to stick to that 10 people or less guideline.

“I think the important thing to keep in mind with bubbles is that they are kind of long term,” said Dr. Pothof. “That means they are accepting your risk of giving them COVID-19 and you are accepting the risk of giving it to you.”

When it comes to a “bubble,” it’s exclusive. He said to think of it as a monogamous relationship. That means if you are in a “bubble,” you can’t be “bubbling” with other people.

Dr. Pothof said the problem isn’t necessarily with “bubbles,” it with large gathering. Transmission is happening when people come into contact with people they don’t know. Even if it’s only for a moment that masking isn’t followed or social distancing isn’t followed, that’s what is causing transmission.

As cold weather starts to settle in, outdoor activities will be moved inside. A few things to keep in mind from UW-Health:

  • The risk of COVID-19 transmission increases in indoor settings, especially if airflow is limited, if people are unmasked and if they are unable to physically distance.
  • The risk of transmission decreases outdoors if people are also able to socially distance, but as temperatures drop, outdoor gatherings will become more difficult and people may want to gather indoors.
  • Indoor gatherings should be limited to those who live in your household, or with groups of less than 10 people who are part of the same small stable social “bubble.”
  • It is always a good idea to wear a mask when spending time indoors with people who do not live in your household.
  • Holiday gatherings are on the horizon, which would normally include large indoor gatherings. UW Health encourages the public to limit gatherings to small groups and get creative with virtual options.

“Right now, we are at this critical inflection point with cases significantly increasing, bad things at the verge of happening,” said Dr. Pothof. “We really need leadership and personal accountability to turn this around or it’s not going to get better. This is just not going to go away on its own.”

