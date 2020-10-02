Advertisement

Police: Milwaukee funeral home shooting that hurt 7 stemmed from feud

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Police say a drive-by shooting that left seven people wounded outside a Milwaukee funeral home was not a random attack, but the result of an ongoing feud between two separate parties.

Officials did not elaborate in a news release Thursday on the dispute or whether it was connected to the homicide victim that had brought mourners to Serenity Funeral Home on Wednesday afternoon.

Shots were fired from a passing vehicle into a crowd that had gathered for the funeral of Braxton Taylor, a 26-year-old whose slaying remains unsolved. The injured were hospitalized in stable condition afterward.

The FBI has offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect or suspects.

