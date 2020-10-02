Advertisement

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump test positive for COVID-19

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 12:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19.

The President confirmed that the pair tested positive in a tweet Thursday night, sharing that he and the First Lady will start their recovery process immediately.

In a memorandum, the president’s physician said that the president and first lady “are both well at this time” and “plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence.” The White House doctor also shared that the President will continue carrying out duties “without disruption” after contracting the virus.

Here’s the full letter from the White House physician:

President Trump’s positive test comes just hours after the White House announced that senior aide Hope Hicks came down with the virus after traveling with the president several times this week.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Nursing homes experience shortage of COVID-19 tests

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Elise Romas
But weeks before an outbreak, one long-term care facility employee was concerned about what might happen without more coronavirus testing in her workplace.

News

Shortage of COVID-19 testing in nursing homes

Updated: 2 hours ago

Local

Madison 48 Hour Film Project premieres work on Friday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Twenty-four local filmmakers spent a weekend making a short film for the Madison 48 Hour Film Project and their work will be showcased Friday night.

News

COVID-19 Fatigue: UW- Health encourages health safety guidelines

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

News

Parents seek to get out of enrollment after virtual learning challenges

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

President Trump to visit Janesville Saturday

Updated: 3 hours ago

National

President Trump in quarantine after aid tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are currently in quarantine after a top presidential aid tested positive for COVID-19.

Coronavirus

Pandemic Fatigue: Doctors encourage everyone to practice COVID-19 guidelines

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Amy Pflugshaupt
“Right now, we are at this critical inflection point with cases significantly increasing, bad things at the verge of happening,” said Dr. Pothof. “This is just not going to go away on its own.”

National

Top White House official tests positive for coronavirus

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Hope Hicks, one of President Donald Trump’s closest aides, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Local

Largest solar energy project in Dane Co. approved for construction

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Madison Gas and Electric (MGE) received approval Thursday to have a 20-megawatt solar array built in Fitchburg, making it the largest solar energy project in Dane County.