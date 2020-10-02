President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump test positive for COVID-19
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19.
The President confirmed that the pair tested positive in a tweet Thursday night, sharing that he and the First Lady will start their recovery process immediately.
In a memorandum, the president’s physician said that the president and first lady “are both well at this time” and “plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence.” The White House doctor also shared that the President will continue carrying out duties “without disruption” after contracting the virus.
Here’s the full letter from the White House physician:
President Trump’s positive test comes just hours after the White House announced that senior aide Hope Hicks came down with the virus after traveling with the president several times this week.
