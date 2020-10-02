Advertisement

President Trump in quarantine after aid tests positive for COVID-19

President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Duluth International Airport, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, in Duluth, Minn. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Duluth International Airport, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, in Duluth, Minn. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(Alex Brandon | AP)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are currently in quarantine after a top presidential aid tested positive for COVID-19.

Hope Hicks, who serves as counselor to the president and traveled with him to a Wednesday rally, tested positive Thursday, according to an administration official who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private health information.

She is the closest aide to Trump to test positive so far.

Hicks traveled with the president multiple times this week, including on Marine One, the presidential helicopter, for a Minnesota rally Wednesday, and aboard Air Force One to Tuesday night’s first presidential debate.

President Donald Trump announced earlier in the day Thursday that he would visit Janesville Saturday after canceling his previous event scheduled to be in in La Crosse.

The president’s campaign confirmed the event will take place this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at the Janesville Regional Airport. Doors will open around 12:30 p.m. for those who would like to participate.

The president’s canceled visit follows calls from La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat and Gov. Tony Evers that he not hold a rally amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

