Sauk Co. reports highest ever two-week period of COVID-19 cases

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - Sauk County Public Health reported the highest number of cases in a two-week period ever on Thursday and indicated they are experiencing a “high burden of COVID-19.”

There have been 214 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 14 days in the county, which is an average of just over 15 new cases per day. There was also a fourth death in the county on Thursday.

SCPH said this compares “poorly” to the August average of less than nine cases per day.

“Over the past couple of weeks, we have definitely been going in the wrong direction,” said Sauk County Health Officer Tim Lawther. “Now is not the time to reduce our vigilance, or reduce the protective measures put in place in schools, businesses, homes, and the community.”

Lawther reminded residents to maintain social distancing and wearing a mask in public.

“We need to do it until we end this thing,” he said. “It is inconvenient, yes, but it is also the only way we’ll get back to our normal community life.”

As of Thursday, the county recorded 944 total cases of COVID-19, with 108 being actively infectious.

