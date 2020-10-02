Advertisement

Sen. Mike Lee tests positive for coronavirus

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, posted on Twitter that he took a test Thursday and got a positive result back Friday morning.
Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, posted on Twitter that he took a test Thursday and got a positive result back Friday morning.(Senate TV via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Sen. Mike Lee has the novel coronavirus.

The Utah Republican posted on Twitter that he took a test Thursday and got a positive result back Friday morning.

Lee attended the Supreme Court nominee announcement Saturday.

On Tuesday, he met with President Donald Trump’s nominee, Amy Coney Barrett.

According to a White House spokesperson, Coney Barrett is tested daily for COVID-19.

She tested negative Friday morning.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump said they had tested positive for the virus as well.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump, first lady positive for coronavirus; Trump family campaign events postponed

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
The Trump campaign says all events featuring the president and his family are postponed after his COVID-19 diagnosis. Vice President Mike Pence will continue campaigning.

Coronavirus

Trump, first lady positive for coronavirus; Trump family campaign events postponed

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Trump campaign says all events featuring the president and his family are postponed after his COVID-19 diagnosis. Vice President Mike Pence will continue campaigning.

National

Signs of Asian giant hornet nest found in Washington state

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
And the giant hornets are now entering a time of year when they attack and destroy honeybee hives, Spichiger said.

National

Harvey Weinstein charged with more rapes in California

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The new charges mean Weinstein is now charged with 11 felony counts in Los Angeles County, involving five women.

National

Tuscaloosa man sentenced to 600 years for sexual exploitation of children

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By WBRC staff
Chief U.S. District Judge L. Scott Coogler sentenced 32-year-old Matthew Miller to 7,200 months in prison for producing child pornography.

Latest News

National

Grand jury audio details moments before Breonna Taylor died

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By DYLAN LOVAN
Police said they knocked repeatedly and identified themselves for a minute or more before using a battering ram to enter Breonna Taylor’s apartment, according to Kentucky grand jury recordings released Friday, then killed her in a rapid hail of gunfire.

Politics

President Trump cancels Janesville trip after COVID-19 diagnosis

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
All events in Wisconsin have been canceled because of the positive results.

National

Notre Dame’s president tests positive for coronavirus

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Rev. John Jenkins sent an email to university students and staff saying his symptoms were mild and that he would continue to work from home.

Local

Investigators clear UW-Whitewater chancellor

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater’s chancellor will be back on the job Monday morning.

News

Downtown Madison creates campaign to raise money for struggling businesses

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Elise Romas
To help those shops, Downtown Madison has created a fall gift card campaign. For every $100 purchased, buyers will receive an extra $10 dollars to spend at businesses in the downtown district.

National

Trump joins growing list of virus-infected world leaders

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Here’s a look at other leaders who have had the virus.