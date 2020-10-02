Advertisement

2 off-duty Mauston PD officers involved in bar fight, one faces possible charges

Mauston Police won’t say why nearly half the dept. is on administrative leave
Mauston Police won’t say why nearly half the dept. is on administrative leave
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAUSTON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two off-duty Mauston Police officers were found to be involved in a bar fight and one of them is facing possible criminal charges.

The incident happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 8 at Randall’s Uptown Bar in Mauston.

According to the Sparta Police Department, off-duty Mauston officers McKenna Huffman and Brian Raabe became involved in an argument with bar patron Brent Fitzgerald. The department continued, saying a second fight broke out between several other patrons shortly later.

Sparta PD referred four people, including officer Raabe, to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office to face possible criminal charges.

Raabe will face charges of disorderly conduct and battery. Fitzgerald received injuries as a result of the incident and will face possible charges of disorderly conduct and substantial battery.

Derek Medearis, 22, and Kyle Woodward, 22, will both face possible disorderly conduct charges.

All four people are scheduled for Oct. 14 to appear in court. Huffman is not facing charges and the Sparta Police Department did not say if they will appear in court.

NBC 15 previously reported on Sept. 2 that nearly half of the Mauston Police Department’s officers were on administrative leave pending the outcome of two separate investigations. There is still no word yet on the second investigation.

The Sparta Police Department conducted the investigation due to it being a conflict of interest for Mauston Police Department.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Official: Biden campaign taking down attack ads

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden’s campaign is taking down its attack ads in the wake of President Donald Trump’s coronavirus infection.

Local

Charter Communications introduces solution to ease internet issues amid online learning

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Charter Communications introduced Stay Connected K-12 Friday, which will make it easier for schools to offer high-speed Internet access during a time where virtual or hybrid learning is on the rise.

Coronavirus

Wisconsin dominates NYTimes’ list of where the COVID-19 outbreak is worst

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The health department also noted it had nearly twice as many confirmed cases reported in September alone than it did in the prior six months of the outbreak.

Local

Judge delays decision on collecting ballots in parks

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Dane County judge has decided to hold off on declaring whether Madison officials can legally collect absentee ballots in city parks.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Trump has COVID-19, going to military hospital

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The White House says President Donald Trump will spend a “few days” at a military hospital after contracting COVID-19.

Coronavirus

Rock Co. unable to keep up with COVID-19 contact tracing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Rock Co. Public Health Department implemented crisis standards of practice due to COVID-19 Friday, saying they are unable to keep up with contact tracing that they would normally be able to do for a typical outbreak.

National

Trump has COVID-19, is “fatigued,” given experimental drugs

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The White House doctor says President Donald Trump remains “fatigued” after contracting COVID-19 and has been injected with a special combination of drugs.

Local

Man arrested for Middleton burglary tries to flee on bike, crashes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Middleton Police officers arrested a man for burglary after he tried to escape from them on his bicycle Friday morning.

Local

Sauk Co. reports highest ever two-week period of COVID-19 cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Sauk County Public Health reported the highest number of cases in a two-week period ever on Thursday and indicated they are experiencing a “high burden of COVID-19.”

Coronavirus

UW- Madison COVID-19 cases show significant decline in Dane Co. total

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Public Health Madison Dane Co. reported Thursday that University of Wisconsin- Madison students and staff make up 38% of Dane Co.'s cases, which is down from 65% last week.