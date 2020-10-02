2 off-duty Mauston PD officers involved in bar fight, one faces possible charges

MAUSTON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two off-duty Mauston Police officers were found to be involved in a bar fight and one of them is facing possible criminal charges.

The incident happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 8 at Randall’s Uptown Bar in Mauston.

According to the Sparta Police Department, off-duty Mauston officers McKenna Huffman and Brian Raabe became involved in an argument with bar patron Brent Fitzgerald. The department continued, saying a second fight broke out between several other patrons shortly later.

Sparta PD referred four people, including officer Raabe, to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office to face possible criminal charges.

Raabe will face charges of disorderly conduct and battery. Fitzgerald received injuries as a result of the incident and will face possible charges of disorderly conduct and substantial battery.

Derek Medearis, 22, and Kyle Woodward, 22, will both face possible disorderly conduct charges.

All four people are scheduled for Oct. 14 to appear in court. Huffman is not facing charges and the Sparta Police Department did not say if they will appear in court.

NBC 15 previously reported on Sept. 2 that nearly half of the Mauston Police Department’s officers were on administrative leave pending the outcome of two separate investigations. There is still no word yet on the second investigation.

The Sparta Police Department conducted the investigation due to it being a conflict of interest for Mauston Police Department.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.