Advertisement

Trump has COVID-19, is “fatigued,” given experimental drugs

President Trump and Melania Trump have both tested positive for COVID-19.
President Trump and Melania Trump have both tested positive for COVID-19.(The White House)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House doctor says President Donald Trump remains “fatigued” after contracting COVID-19 and has been injected with a special combination of drugs.

Trump is being treated with an experimental antibody cocktail for the virus that has killed more than 205,000 Americans and now has spread to the highest reaches of the U.S. government.

Trump tweeted early Friday that he and first lady Melania Trump were suffering “mild symptoms” of the disease after testing positive.

Trump, who has downplayed the seriousness of the pandemic all year, announced his positive test after attending a Thursday fundraiser knowing he had been exposed to an aide who had tested positive.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Stocks end bumpy day lower after Trump’s positive virus test

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
The moves weren’t close to as chaotic as earlier this year, when markets were first selling off on coronavirus fears.

Local

Judge delays decision on collecting ballots in parks

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A Dane County judge has decided to hold off on declaring whether Madison officials can legally collect absentee ballots in city parks.

National Politics

Trump has COVID-19, going to military hospital

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Trump campaign says all events featuring the president and his family are postponed after his COVID-19 diagnosis. Vice President Mike Pence will continue campaigning.

Coronavirus

Trump has COVID-19, going to military hospital

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Trump campaign says all events featuring the president and his family are postponed after his COVID-19 diagnosis. Vice President Mike Pence will continue campaigning.

Coronavirus

Trump has COVID-19, going to military hospital

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The White House says President Donald Trump will spend a “few days” at a military hospital after contracting COVID-19.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Trump’s age, health woes raise his risk for COVID-19 illness

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump, who also tested positive, “are both well at this time” and plan to remain at the White House while recovering and being closely monitored, according to a statement from his physician, Dr. Sean Conley.

National

Licensed to Pill: Big opioid prescriber indicted on federal charges

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Megan Luther, Lee Zurik, Jill Riepenhoff, InvestigateTV
Officials have known about a top opioid prescriber for at least five years. This week the Tennessee and Alabama doctor was federally indicted for illegally distributing opioids, kickbacks and more.

National

Licensed to Pill: Doctor indicted

Updated: 1 hour ago
|

Local

Man arrested for Middleton burglary tries to flee on bike, crashes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Middleton Police officers arrested a man for burglary after he tried to escape from them on his bicycle Friday morning.

National

California milestone: 4 million acres burned in wildfires

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Around the state, 17,000 firefighters were battling nearly two dozen major blazes.