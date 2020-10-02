UW- Madison COVID-19 cases show significant decline in Dane Co. total

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Public Health Madison Dane Co. reported Thursday that University of Wisconsin- Madison students and staff make up 38% of Dane Co.'s cases, which is down from the 65% reported last week.

In the past 14 days, 710 UW- Madison students and 29 staff tested positive for COVID-19. Sixty cases during the period are non-UW cases, meaning they are students from other colleges.

About 28% of the 739 UW- Madison cases were linked to residence halls, 5% were linked to sororities and fraternities and 28% were linked to apartment complexes near campus that have at least 10 or more cases.

Five percent of cases were linked with a cluster, including 11 from UW sports teams, nine cases from UW facilities like dining halls and six from restaurants and bars. There were also five cases associated with congregate facility clusters, two from a house party, one from a workplace and one from a childcare facility.

PHDMC noted that these cases are not mutually exclusive, meaning a student could live in a dorm but also be a member of a sorority or fraternity. Non-UW cases have also significantly increased since the UW spike.

The 18-22 age group was also the only group who had fewer cases this week compared to last week, whereas every other age group reported more cases this week.

Dane Co’s 14-day average number of cases has decreased as compared to the previous week. There was an average of 139 cases per day, whereas last week’s average was 179. Cases this week also ranged from 83-276 cases.

There were 1,204 non-UW cases total during the past two weeks and 144 of them were related to a cluster. The largest cluster was related to workplaces with 51 cases, followed by 22 from bars and restaurants.

Other clusters of cases included:

18 from sports teams

13 from congregate facilities

8 from college-aged housing, which includes apartment complexes with 10 or more cases.

7 from churches

4 from health care facilities

2 from schools

2 from funerals

1 from a house party

