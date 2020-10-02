Advertisement

Wisconsin dominates NYTimes’ list of where the COVID-19 outbreak is worst

(WBAY)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Oshkosh-Neenah metropolitan area climbed all of the way to the top of the New York Times list of Americans cities being hit the hardest by the COVID-19 outbreak, according to an update from the Winnebago Co. Health Dept.

In noting that ignominious distinction, county health officials put it bluntly: “We have uncontrolled spread that is threatening all aspects of community life. Reliance on voluntary compliance to slow the spread of disease has, to date, failed.”

The health department also noted it had nearly twice as many confirmed cases reported in September alone than it did in the prior six months of the outbreak.

Since that update, the region has slipped to the second spot, but that only highlights a larger problem for Wisconsin. Cities in the Badger State holds that number two slot as well as the number three spot as well as the number four position. As of Friday afternoon, the rankings stood at:

1.) Palestine, Texas

2.) Oshkosh-Neenah, Wisconsin

3.) Green Bay, Wisconsin

4.) Appleton, Wisconsin

5.) Pine Bluff, Arkansas

The rest of the top twenty isn’t much kinder to Wisconsin either. Four more of its cities made the list, in addition to eighth-ranked Dubuque, Iowa, just across the Mississippi River. The other Wisconsin cities on the list are:

· Platteville, #11

· La Crosse, #13

· Marinette, #16

· Stevens Point, #19

When the Times looked at where cases are rising the fastest, many of these same cities made the list as did one more: the Wausau-Weston area.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

2 off-duty Mauston PD officers involved in bar fight, one faces possible charges

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Two off-duty Mauston Police officers were found to be involved in a bar fight and one of them is facing possible criminal charges.

Coronavirus

Dane Co. health officials monitor hospital capacity as cases rise

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Caroline Peterson
The agency reports hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are growing by 38 percent in the South Central region of the state. However, Dane Co. health systems are not sounding the alarm just yet.

National Politics

Official: Biden campaign taking down attack ads

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden’s campaign is taking down its attack ads in the wake of President Donald Trump’s coronavirus infection.

Local

Charter Communications introduces solution to ease internet issues amid online learning

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Charter Communications introduced Stay Connected K-12 Friday, which will make it easier for schools to offer high-speed Internet access during a time where virtual or hybrid learning is on the rise.

Latest News

Local

Judge delays decision on collecting ballots in parks

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Dane County judge has decided to hold off on declaring whether Madison officials can legally collect absentee ballots in city parks.

Coronavirus

Trump has COVID-19, going to military hospital

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The White House says President Donald Trump will spend a “few days” at a military hospital after contracting COVID-19.

Coronavirus

Rock Co. unable to keep up with COVID-19 contact tracing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Rock Co. Public Health Department implemented crisis standards of practice due to COVID-19 Friday, saying they are unable to keep up with contact tracing that they would normally be able to do for a typical outbreak.

National

Trump has COVID-19, is “fatigued,” given experimental drugs

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The White House doctor says President Donald Trump remains “fatigued” after contracting COVID-19 and has been injected with a special combination of drugs.

Local

Man arrested for Middleton burglary tries to flee on bike, crashes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Middleton Police officers arrested a man for burglary after he tried to escape from them on his bicycle Friday morning.

Local

Sauk Co. reports highest ever two-week period of COVID-19 cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Sauk County Public Health reported the highest number of cases in a two-week period ever on Thursday and indicated they are experiencing a “high burden of COVID-19.”