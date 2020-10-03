Beloit Police: Woman dies following overnight shooting

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - Beloit police are investigating after an overnight shooting left one woman dead and one man injured.

Police say they were called to an area near Park and Grand Avenues around 2 a.m Saturday after a report of shots fired. Two victims were found with gunshot wounds at the scene.

One of the victims, a 26-year-old woman, was transported to a hospital where she later died from her injuries. Police say the injuries of the second victim, a 32-year-old man, were non-life threatening.

Investigators found that many shots were fired at the location.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. Police are asking anyone with information to call 608-757-2244.

