Advertisement

Beloit Police: Woman dies following overnight shooting

(WIFR)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - Beloit police are investigating after an overnight shooting left one woman dead and one man injured.

Police say they were called to an area near Park and Grand Avenues around 2 a.m Saturday after a report of shots fired. Two victims were found with gunshot wounds at the scene.

One of the victims, a 26-year-old woman, was transported to a hospital where she later died from her injuries. Police say the injuries of the second victim, a 32-year-old man, were non-life threatening.

Investigators found that many shots were fired at the location.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. Police are asking anyone with information to call 608-757-2244.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Sen. Ron Johnson tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Senator Ron Johnson has tested positive for COVID-19, the Wisconsin Republican’s Office announced Saturday morning.

Coronavirus

Eric Trump tests negative for COVID-19 after Rothschild rally

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sean Caldwell
Days after being potentially exposed, the president's son says he tested negative for COVID-19. But other recent events in President Trump's itinerary are being looked at closely.

News

Friday Football Blitz: Week 2 continues

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Friday Football Blitz: Week 2 break down

Updated: 12 hours ago

Latest News

Local

Wisconsin Supreme Court to weigh in on absentee ballot case

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Wisconsin Supreme Court agreed to weigh in on whether the Republican-controlled Legislature has standing to challenge a ruling by federal court.

News

Friday Football Blitz: Baraboo High School game to begin

Updated: 12 hours ago

Local

A virtual option for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s Light the Night event

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Amy Pflugshaupt
Light the Night is an annual event that serves as a major fund raiser for LLS. This year, because of COVID-19, it is going completely virtual for the first time.

News

Light the Night sign-up begins

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Two off-duty Mauston PD officers involved in bar fight, one facing possible charges

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Dane Co. political organizations talk President Trump's hospitalization

Updated: 12 hours ago