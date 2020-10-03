Advertisement

Doctors in Congress weigh in on President Trump’s COVID-19 battle

By Alana Austin
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) -- As President Donald Trump battles COVID-19, lawmakers who are physicians are weighing in on his condition. There are 17 doctors on Capitol Hill, and Washington News Bureau Reporter Alana Austin checks in with two of them for their take. Both of these doctors have recovered from the virus themselves.

The president arrived at Walter Reed medical center in Maryland Friday, as a medical team closely monitors his condition. The commander-in-chief is taking experimental COVID-19 drugs Remdesivir and Regeneron, a cocktail intended to reduce the viral load for quicker recovery.

“Why they’re giving him the Regeneron, the antibodies, is you don’t want it to go to your heart or the lung so that you can’t breathe," explained Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA). “That’s what you’re really concerned about,” Cassidy added.

Cassidy is a gastroenterologist who recovered from COVID this summer. He says the president’s health must be taken seriously.

“I’m speaking now as a physician. He’s older and he’s heavy. And both of those are major risk factors for having more complications," said Cassidy.

Florida GOP Congressman Neal Dunn – a surgeon – also overcame the virus earlier this year. After studying epidemiology for decades, he says the breakthroughs in treating this virus - and the ongoing development of a vaccine - are remarkable.

“The treatments are so much better now than they were just a month ago," said Rep. Neal Dunn (R-FL).

Dunn – a big supporter of Trump – says he’s a fighter and optimistic about the President’s recovery..

“I wish I had half his energy," said Dunn. “I feel really comfortable that he’s going to get good, aggressive proactive treatment, and he’ll be back in the lists ready to fight again."

With the president sidelined – and several of his top allies also testing positive for the virus – this does put a damper on the campaign schedule. Election Day is in a month and early voting is already underway in many states.

At this point, Vice President Mike Pence has tested negative for COVID-19 and his debate against Democratic Senator Kamala Harris is still set to go on next week.

The president’s next debate against former Vice President Joe Biden is also still scheduled to go on at this point. That event is less than two weeks away in Miami.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Sen. Ron Johnson tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Senator Ron Johnson has tested positive for COVID-19, the Wisconsin Republican’s Office announced Saturday morning.

National Politics

Trump’s national campaign is changing courses. Dane Co. efforts-- not so much

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Michelle Baik
As Trump’s seat in the Oval Office is up for grabs, Dane County Republicans say they have a campaign to run.

National Politics

Official: Biden campaign taking down attack ads

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden’s campaign is taking down its attack ads in the wake of President Donald Trump’s coronavirus infection.

Politics

President Trump cancels Janesville trip after COVID-19 diagnosis

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 1:04 PM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
All events in Wisconsin have been canceled because of the positive results.

Politics

GOP turns to Wisconsin Supreme Court in absentee ballot case

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:27 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Republican lawmakers late Thursday asked the state Supreme Court to rule by Tuesday that the Legislature has the legal standing to bring the case in federal court.

Latest News

National Politics

Wisconsin leaders wish Pres. Trump, First Lady well in COVID-19 battles

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:14 AM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has joined the chorus of well-wishers hoping President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump fully recover from their battles with COVID-19.

National Politics

Rock Co. urges President Trump not to hold Janesville

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 5:46 PM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
Citing the fact its dealing with more active COVID-19 cases than ever before, Rock Co. officials urged President Donald Trump to call off his recently scheduled rally in Janesville.

News

County clerks respond to Trump’s comments of validity of mail-in ballots

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 7:10 PM CDT
|
By Elise Romas
NBC15 News followed up with every county in its viewing area and asked election officials what they do with mail-in and absentee ballots, and if voters can trust that their vote is safe.

Politics

Debate commission says it will make changes to format

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 12:48 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The presidential debate commission says it will make changes to future debate formats to avoid a repeat of the disjointed first meeting between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden.

Politics

Here’s the reality behind Trump’s claims about mail voting

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 10:54 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump continued his assault on the integrity of the U.S. elections during the first presidential debate Tuesday, spreading falsehoods about the security of voting and misrepresenting issues with mail ballots.

Politics

Republicans don’t want Bucks, Brewers at early voting sites

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 10:54 AM CDT
Milwaukee plans to allow for in-person absentee voting at Miller Park and Fiserv Forum between Oct. 20 and Nov. 1.