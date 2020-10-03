Evers orders flags to fly at half-staff Saturday to honor two people

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers has ordered flags to fly at half-staff Saturday to pay tribute to a former state representative who passed away in March and a World War II soldier whose remains were only recently identified and returned to Wisconsin.

Per his orders, flags will be lowered from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, October 3, in honor of Marine Sgt. Duane Cole and former Rep. Dr. Jcob (Doc) Hines.

Sgt. Duane Cole

According to the Governor’s Office, Cole died in action on November 20, 1943, as U.S. forces tried to secure the island of Betio in the Tarawa Atoll of the Gilbert Islands.

His remains were discovered in 2014 and identified late last year. He will be buried with full military honors at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, in Spooner.

“After so many decades of without closure, my condolences and thoughts are with Sgt. Cole’s family and community as they welcome him home to his final resting place,” Gov. Evers said. “On behalf of the state of Wisconsin, we are grateful for his service and sacrifice, and honor his memory.”

Cole was a member of the United States Marine Corp assigned to Company K, 3rd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, Fleet Marine Force.

Rep. Jacob (Doc) Hines

Hines served in the Assembly, representing the 42nd district for seven years and chaired the Public Health Committee for six of them. He passed away on March 3 at the age of 92.

“Doc Hines was an pillar of his community, practicing veterinary medicine for 53 years, serving in the State Assembly, and contributing to countless organizations, boards, and his church,” said Gov. Evers. “He was a dedicated public servant, and on behalf of the state of Wisconsin, I offer my condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones.”

In addition to serving in the legislature, Hines also served in the military during World War II.

A private memorial for him is set for Saturday.

