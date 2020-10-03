Advertisement

Feds seek help in identifying Kenosha arson suspects

ATF Offers $5,000 Reward for Information about Persons of Interest in Kenosha Arson Investigations
ATF Offers $5,000 Reward for Information about Persons of Interest in Kenosha Arson Investigations(ATF)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Federal authorities are offering rewards up to $5,000 to people who can help identify suspects who set businesses and vehicles on fire last month in Kenosha after a police shooting led to several nights of unrest.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives released videos and pictures of so-called persons of interest in arson cases that took place after Jacob Blake was shot on Aug. 23.

The protests erupted after a white Kenosha police officer shot Blake, who is Black, seven times in the back, leaving him paralyzed from the waist down.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Green Bay Packers, Bellin Health, Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation team up for cancer awareness

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The Green Bay Packers, Bellin Health and the Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation are teaming up to invite fans to join an initiative aimed at raising awareness of all cancers.

State

Evers orders flags to fly at half-staff Saturday to honor two people

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Flags will be lowered from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, October 3, in honor of Marine Sgt. Duane Cole and former Rep. Dr. Jcob (Doc) Hines.

State

Green Bay Packers grant $250,000 to help veterans facing homelessness

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The Green Bay Packers awarded a $250,000 grant Friday to the Center for Veterans Issues (CVI) to support veterans and their families who are either currently or at risk for facing homelessness.

News

MPD closes hate crime investigation

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

Dane Co. health officials monitor hospital capacity

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

New COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin slip from record

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

NBC 15 political analyst weighs in on President Trump's hospitalization

Updated: 2 hours ago

Local

2 off-duty Mauston PD officers involved in bar fight, one faces possible charges

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Two off-duty Mauston Police officers were found to be involved in a bar fight and one of them is facing possible criminal charges.

National Politics

Official: Biden campaign taking down attack ads

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden’s campaign is taking down its attack ads in the wake of President Donald Trump’s coronavirus infection.

Local

Charter Communications introduces solution to ease internet issues amid online learning

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Charter Communications introduced Stay Connected K-12 Friday, which will make it easier for schools to offer high-speed Internet access during a time where virtual or hybrid learning is on the rise.