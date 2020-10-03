First Alert: Rain showers develop Saturday afternoon

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Umbrellas up! Rain showers will be on the increase throughout the day on Saturday. Luckily, this weekend will not be a washout. Our rain chances will taper off tonight, and Sunday will feature a ton of sunshine. Temperatures will finally start to warm next week!

Future Radar Saturday 4PM (WMTV NBC15)

With mostly cloudy skies, temperatures did not tumble too far overnight. Most places are waking up to temperatures in the low to mid 40s. A few places well north of Madison towards central Wisconsin have dropped into the upper 30s. This is where frost could be problem this morning. No major weather problems are expected to slow you down this morning.

The clouds will linger and our rain chances will be on the increase throughout the day. Scattered to widely scattered rain showers will start to develop around lunchtime and continue to increase in coverage this afternoon. Everyone will have a chance of rain today. However, Madison and points east and south will have the best chance of rain late this afternoon and evening. High temperatures today will range from the upper 40s well north of Madison to the low to mid 50 along the WI-IL state border.

Apple Orchard Forecast - Saturday (WMTV NBC15)

The rain will taper off this evening or first thing tonight from west to east across the area. The clouds will start to clear from northwest to southeast across the area tonight too. Tonight’s lows will depend on how fast the clouds clear. If the clouds clear early, tonight will be cold and areas of frost will be possible by Sunday morning. Most places will bottom out in the low to mid 30s. If the clouds linger, temperatures will not be able to drop as far.

Frost & Freeze Forecast (WMTV NBC15)

Sunday will likely be the better half of the weekend. Despite a ton of sunshine, it’s not going to be very warm. Temperatures will only top out in the low to mid 40s. With a clear sky and a light wind, temperatures will drop well into the 30s Sunday night into Monday morning. This is when a widespread frost and light freeze will be possible.

Weekend Forecast (WMTV NBC15)

The warming trend will begin on Monday. High temperatures on Monday will be near 60 degrees. On Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 60s. By the end of the workweek, high temperatures could be near 70 degrees. With overnight lows in the 40s, frost and freezing temperatures will likely not be a problem next week.

Temperature Trend - Forecast Highs (WMTV NBC15)

Next week also looks dry. Most days next week will feature lots of sunshine!

