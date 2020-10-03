Advertisement

Friday Football Blitz Week 2: Baraboo High School

By NBC15 Web Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s Week 2 of Friday Football Blitz in Wisconsin and NBC15 Sports has all the high school football sports highlights.

Our Friday Football Blitz Game of the Week featured the Baraboo High School Thunderbirds versus the Edgewood High School Crusaders. Edgewood and Baraboo both had records of 1-0 prior to this game.

Baraboo also celebrated their homecoming tonight in their home opener. Head Coach Steve Turkington noted that during this game, all of the little extra yards added up by the fourth quarter.

“It was physical our guys blocked really well at the point of attack I think our runners are running backs really just kind of turn for extra yard,” said Turkington.

Mineral Point faced off Lake Mills this week with the Pointers defeating the L-Cats 44-36.

