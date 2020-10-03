Green Bay Packers, Bellin Health, Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation team up for cancer awareness

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WMTV) - The Green Bay Packers, Bellin Health and the Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation are teaming up to invite fans to join an initiative aimed at raising awareness of all cancers.

This is the fourth year of the Packers Vs. Cancer campaign, which also works to raise funds for cancer research and care.

The new Packers Vs. Cancer knit beanie debuted in the Packers Pro Shop this week and $5 from every sale will go directly to the Lombardi foundation. The hat will be sold through October and into the winter months.

Shoppers may also add $1 or more to their purchase at the pro shop during October as a donation to ongoing cancer research programs through the Lombardi foundation.

The Packers will recognize the campaign during their game this Monday against the Atlanta Falcons. The team noted that while fans cannot attend the game, season ticket holders will receive a head scarf with the campaign logo on it sometime within the coming weeks.

Packers Kicker Mason Crosby will be the spokesperson for the campaign this year, along with his wife Molly. They will both share how cancer has affected their lives. The team noted that Crosby has been involved with the foundation since his rookie year in Green Bay.

The team normally meets with cancer patients and their families, but will be unable to do so this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They are exploring other ways to visit people with cancer virtually now.

“The COVID-19 pandemic we are facing has highlighted the importance of working together as we strive toward a healthy community,” said Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy." The fight against cancer remains an effort that requires our ongoing dedication and commitment."

The Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation is named after the “legendary” Packers coach and is dedicated to funding advancements in cancer research and care.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.