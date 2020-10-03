Advertisement

Jefferson Co. Health Dept. ‘strained’ by new COVID-19 cases, calls on community to inform close contacts

New cases in the county continue to accelerate upwards
Here's where to get COVID testing in SC this week.
Here's where to get COVID testing in SC this week.(MGN)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Jefferson County Health Department is asking for the community’s help in contacting individuals who have come in contact with those who test positive for COVID-19.

The department announced Saturday that the county is experiencing a “significant and uncontrolled" outbreak of the virus, and new cases continue to accelerate upwards. As a result, the department is overwhelmed.

“Our capacity for testing, case investigation, and contact tracing to effectively identify and control the spread of the virus has become increasingly strained,” the department said.

The department said their goal remains to contact positive cases within 24 hours of being reported to the department. Due to the surge in cases, test results are currently taking up to 5-7 days.

As a result, the department said they will no longer call individuals who come in close contact with those who test positive. At this time, they are requesting anyone who tests positive to contact individuals who may have been exposed.

Additionally, the department instructed those who test positive to stay home and isolate for a minimum of 10 days starting the first day of symptoms. Individuals who have no symptoms are instructed to to begin their 10 day isolation the day of being tested.

Close contacts of confirmed cases are instructed to isolate for 14 days beginning the day of possible exposure.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

