Positive COVID-19 cases reach new single-day record in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Setting a state-wide record yet again, 2,892 new positive COVID-19 cases were recorded by the Department of Health Services Saturday.

The previous record was set by the state Thursday, just two days ago, with a report of 2,887 people testing positive. Thursday’s report surpassed the previous high set last Wednesday, Sept. 23, by nearly 200 cases.

The DHS’s latest daily update indicated 19 more people have died from complications related to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 1,372 since the pandemic began.

The new cases push the number of active cases in the state to 23,005.

The DHS reported a total of 14,084 total tests on Saturday, 11,192 of which returned negative. Additionally, over 1.4 million people in the state have tested negative, according to DHS numbers. Of the people who contracted the virus, a total of 103,530, or 81 percent, have recovered.

