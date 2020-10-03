Sunday sunshine returns after a frosty morning

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure moves in behind the spotty Saturday showers -- and quite quickly! The sky clears out overnight which allows temperatures to plummet into the lower 30′s & upper 20′s north & west of Madison. The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for much of southwestern Wisconsin.

The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for much of southwestern Wisconsin. (WMTV)

While the Madison metro remains outside of the advisory, patchy frost is possible tomorrow morning.

Lows will fall back into the mid 30's closer to Madison. A clearing sky means temperatures in western Wisconsin will tumble into the lower 30's & upper 20's. (WMTV NBC15)

Sunshine returns for the second-half of the weekend forecast. High temperatures will still remain in the 50′s under light northwesterly winds. As the high slides east, winds swing out of the southwest for Monday. Highs will climb into the upper 50′s - near 60°. Wind gusts could reach upwards of 25-30mph.

Southwesterly winds could bring gusts between 15-25 mph on Monday. (WMTV)

A passing upper-level disturbance increased cloud cover late Monday into Tuesday. We’ll also watch for a few light showers - much like Saturday afternoon. Since the system won’t have much moisture to work with, rain chances remain low & spotty into Wednesday. Northern Wisconsin will hold the greatest rain chances for the middle of the week -- closer to the center of the system.

An upper-level disturbance and weak cold front swing by early Tuesday. A few showers are possible late Monday into Tuesday. (WMTV)

Highs continue climbing for the second-half of next week. Highs will return to average and even surge towards the lower 70′s by next weekend. Another system may bring an opportunity for showers Friday.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.