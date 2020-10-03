Trump’s national campaign is changing courses. Dane Co. efforts-- not so much

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As Trump’s seat in the Oval Office is up for grabs, Dane County Republicans say they have a campaign to run.

With the president hospitalized due to coronavirus, his campaign team announced that his nationwide appearances will either go virtual or be postponed. The team canceled his appearance in Janesville, which was scheduled for Saturday.

“The president has access to the latest and greatest and the best health care right now,” Scott Grabins, chair of the Republican Party of Dane County, said, “There’s nothing to suggest that I should feel like this is an extremely serious situation.”

Grabins said he will continue with door-to-door voter outreach and in-person events. He explained, “I think we can continue those with reasonably safe precautions.”

Meanwhile, state Democrats tout their all-virtual campaign for Joe Biden.

Philip Shulman, the director of press strategy for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, said he recommends to his opponents, “that they start listening to public health experts.”

He continued, “Wisconsin is facing record high COVID-19 cases. We’re seeing hospitals nearing max capacity. That’s clearly because they’re not taking the pandemic with the seriousness that it deserves.”

President Trump announced his diagnosis for COVID-19 through Twitter late Thursday and, less than 24 hours later, was flown to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. The president is known to have a personal suite, with an ICU, kitchen and conference room.

NBC15 Political Analyst Richard Haven explained Trump currently remains in control and will function as the president from the hospital. If Trump were to be incapacitated, that is, put under anesthesia or unable to make decisions, Vice President Mike Pence would take control.

Haven added, as long as Trump is hospitalized, he expects the coronavirus to stay the number one campaign issue.

“That’s favorable for [former] Vice President Biden because the Democrats see this as the most important issue, and it means the president cannot sidetrack from that and get into the economy or ‘law and order.’”

According to the Trump campaign, Vice President Pence, who tested negative for the coronavirus, plans on attending his scheduled events.

