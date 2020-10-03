Advertisement

Trump’s national campaign is changing courses. Dane Co. efforts-- not so much

By Michelle Baik
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As Trump’s seat in the Oval Office is up for grabs, Dane County Republicans say they have a campaign to run.

With the president hospitalized due to coronavirus, his campaign team announced that his nationwide appearances will either go virtual or be postponed. The team canceled his appearance in Janesville, which was scheduled for Saturday.

“The president has access to the latest and greatest and the best health care right now,” Scott Grabins, chair of the Republican Party of Dane County, said, “There’s nothing to suggest that I should feel like this is an extremely serious situation.”

Grabins said he will continue with door-to-door voter outreach and in-person events. He explained, “I think we can continue those with reasonably safe precautions.”

Meanwhile, state Democrats tout their all-virtual campaign for Joe Biden.

Philip Shulman, the director of press strategy for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, said he recommends to his opponents, “that they start listening to public health experts.”

He continued, “Wisconsin is facing record high COVID-19 cases. We’re seeing hospitals nearing max capacity. That’s clearly because they’re not taking the pandemic with the seriousness that it deserves.”

President Trump announced his diagnosis for COVID-19 through Twitter late Thursday and, less than 24 hours later, was flown to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. The president is known to have a personal suite, with an ICU, kitchen and conference room.

NBC15 Political Analyst Richard Haven explained Trump currently remains in control and will function as the president from the hospital. If Trump were to be incapacitated, that is, put under anesthesia or unable to make decisions, Vice President Mike Pence would take control.

Haven added, as long as Trump is hospitalized, he expects the coronavirus to stay the number one campaign issue.

“That’s favorable for [former] Vice President Biden because the Democrats see this as the most important issue, and it means the president cannot sidetrack from that and get into the economy or ‘law and order.’”

According to the Trump campaign, Vice President Pence, who tested negative for the coronavirus, plans on attending his scheduled events.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Virus spreads on panel handling Supreme Court nomination

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Two Republican members of the Senate Judiciary Committee have tested positive for the coronavirus, raising questions about the timing of Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett and whether additional senators may have been exposed.

Coronavirus

Trump, stricken by COVID-19, flown to military hospital

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The Trump campaign says all events featuring the president and his family are postponed after his COVID-19 diagnosis. Vice President Mike Pence will continue campaigning.

National Politics

Trump, stricken by COVID-19, flown to military hospital

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The Trump campaign says all events featuring the president and his family are postponed after his COVID-19 diagnosis. Vice President Mike Pence will continue campaigning.

National Politics

Timeline of Trump’s activities in week coronavirus hit home

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump had a busy schedule during the week the coronavirus hit home with him

Latest News

National Politics

AP Explains: Transfer of power under 25th Amendment

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
To temporarily transfer power to the vice president, a president sends a letter to the Speaker of the House of Representatives and President pro tempore of the Senate that he is “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.”

National Politics

Trump arrives at Walter Reed via Marine One

Updated: 4 hours ago
|

National Politics

Trump boards Marine One on way to Walter Reed

Updated: 4 hours ago
|

Coronavirus

Trump’s age, health woes raise his risk for COVID-19 illness

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump, who also tested positive, “are both well at this time” and plan to remain at the White House while recovering and being closely monitored, according to a statement from his physician, Dr. Sean Conley.

Coronavirus

Misinformation spikes as Trump confirms COVID-19 diagnosis

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Tweets shared thousands of times claimed Democrats might have somehow intentionally infected the president with the coronavirus during the debates.

National Politics

Official: Biden campaign taking down attack ads

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden’s campaign is taking down its attack ads in the wake of President Donald Trump’s coronavirus infection.