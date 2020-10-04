Advertisement

115th Fighter Wing will conduct training flights starting Monday

F-16 fighter jets may be seen or heard taking off or landing until 10:00 p.m.
(Volk Field/Camp Douglas)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The 115th Fighter Wing of the Wisconsin Air National Guard says there will be evening training flights beginning this week Monday, Oct. 5.

Evening training flights are scheduled from Oct. 5 through Oct. 8 and Oct. 13 through Oct. 15. During this time, F-16 fighter jets may be seen or heard taking off or landing until 10:00 p.m.

Officials say the training flights typically take place during daylight hours, but nighttime operations are part of the “overall readiness” requirement for pilots and maintenance personnel. To minimize noise to residents, pilots will follow flight paths.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Columbia Co. authorities find drugs, firearm after stopping vehicle for speeding

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
After arriving at Columbia County jail, investigators allegedly found a significant amount of cocaine hidden in the man's body.

News

Trump leaves hospital briefly to greet supporters outside

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
“I learned a lot about COVID," Trump said in a video posted on social media.

Sports

Wisconsin QB Jack Coan injures foot at practice

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By George Balekji
Wisconsin may be without senior signal caller, Jack Coan to begin the 2020 football season. First reported by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Jack Coan injured his foot at practice on Saturday and may be out indefinitely.

Crime

Middleton Police: 53-year-old arrested for fourth OWI offense

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
A Middleton police officer saw the man weaving in and out of his lane on Greenway Boulevard and John Q Hammons Drive.

Latest News

Local

PHMDC asks public’s help in dog bite case

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Public Health of Madison & Dane County are asking the public to share any information regarding a dog that bit a child on Thursday.

News

Mayville gunman succumbs to self-inflicted gunshot wound

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
The sole suspect in a Mayville shooting has succumbed to his self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Mayville Police Department.

Coronavirus

Five more dead, 58 more hospitalized because of COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
DHS reports 1,865 people tested positive for the virus Sunday

News

Victims identified in Beloit shooting

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
The City of Beloit Police Department has identified the two victims from a shooting Saturday night.

Crime

Madison woman arrested for drunk driving with two child passengers in car

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
A 36-year-old Madison woman was arrested early Sunday morning for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence with passengers under the age of 16 in the car, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Local

Corn dryer fire causes $420k in damage to Matcafe Brothers Farm

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
The Janesville Fire Department says an estimated $420,000 in damage was caused by a corn dryer fire at the Metcafe Brothers Farm Saturday.