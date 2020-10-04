Big warm-up coming next week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Good Sunday morning! Make sure to grab a heavy jacket this morning. It’s a chilly start to the day. Temperatures are in the 30s across the entire area. Some spots have even dropped below freezing. Hopefully, you covered up or brought your temperature sensitive plants inside last night because areas of frost have developed this morning.

Today is going to be better half of the weekend. Hopefully, you will get a chance to get outside at some point today. Despite a ton sunshine, it’s not going to be very warm. Highs this afternoon will only be in the low to mid 50s. Temperatures this afternoon will about 10 degrees below average. The wind will be out of the north at 5-10 mph.

Pumpkin Patch Forecast - Sunday (WMTV NBC15)

As soon as the sun goes down, temperatures are going to start to tumble this evening. Most places will be dropping back into the the 30s by 10 p.m. Tonight is going to be cold. It’s even going to be freezing in some spots. A clear sky and light winds will allow temperatures to bottom out in the low to mid 30s. Once again, make sure to protect your sensitive plants before you go to bed tonight. A FROST ADVISORY will likely be issued for most of the area for tonight.

Low Temperatures - Sunday Night (WMTV NBC15)

Finally, it’s going to start to warm up! Many places will top out near or just above 60 degrees on Monday. Monday will also be mostly sunny and breezy. Expect a south wind at 10-20 mph. Wind gusts could be as high as 35 mph.

Temperature Trend - Forecast Highs (WMTV NBC15)

The warming trend will continue into Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 60s. A cold front will pass through the area on Tuesday. However, this front won’t have a lot of moisture to work with on Tuesday, so this front likely pass through dry without any rain.

Wednesday and Thursday with be seasonably warm. Expect high temperatures to be in the low to mid 60s.

Even warmer weather will move into the area towards the end of the workweek and into the following weekend. This is when high temperatures will be near 70 degrees. Overall, the forecast looks pretty dry. There probably won’t be a significant chance of rain this workweek.

Upcoming Rain Chances (WMTV NBC15)

