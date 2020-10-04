Columbia Co. authorities find drugs, firearm after stopping vehicle for speeding

PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people were arrested early Sunday after a Columbia County deputy found drugs and a firearm during a traffic stop.

The deputy stopped a vehicle for speeding around 2 a.m near the intersection of Highway 33 and I-90/94 in the Township of Caledonia. Once the deputy made contact with the occupants, 27-year-old Donyae Shaquel Butler and 29-year-old Cierra Takenya Finkley, the deputy reportedly saw marijuana inside the vehicle.

While investigating, the deputy allegedly found Butler in possession of what was suspected to be ecstasy. As a result of the findings, the deputy informed Butler he was being detained.

Authorities say Butler resisted, and Finkley exited the vehicle and attempted to interfere with the deputy’s efforts to detain Butler. Finkley was later found to be in possession of a firearm. After arriving at Columbia County jail, investigators allegedly found a significant amount of cocaine hidden in Butler’s body.

Both Butler and Finkley are awaiting an initial court appearance.

