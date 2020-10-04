Advertisement

Corn dryer fire causes $420k in damage to Matcafe Brothers Farm

After an investigation the cause of the fire remains undetermined
(WAGM)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Fire Department says an estimated $420,000 in damage was caused by a corn dryer fire at the Metcafe Brothers Farm Saturday.

The JFD and Milton Fire Department were dispatched to 5300 block of E. County Trunk MM for a corn dryer fire. Additional resources were requested and the JFD worked with farm personnel to extinguish the fire and unload remaining corn from the dryer. In total 28 firefighters were needed to put out the fire.

The JFD says no injuries were reported on the scene. Fire investigators say the cause of the fire remains undetermined.

An estimated $400,000 in property damage was reported and $20,000 in corn was damaged.

