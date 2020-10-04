Advertisement

Five more dead, 58 more hospitalized because of COVID-19

DHS reports 1,865 people tested positive for the virus Sunday
(test)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After record-breaking numbers over the past week new, positive COVID-19 cases dropped a bit Sunday according to the Department of Health Services, however five more deaths were recorded, and 58 more patients were hospitalized for the virus.

DHS reports 10,815 more people were tested for COVID-19 Sunday with 1,865 people testing positive and 8,950 people testing negative. In total 1,598,376 people have been tested for the virus statewide.

With Sunday’s numbers accounted for DHS reports 1,377 total deaths have been caused by COVID-19 in Wisconsin. Further, 7,646 people have been hospitalized for the virus.

DHS reports the number of patients hospitalized and in the ICU is rising. 81.8 percent of hospital beds are in use for virus patients and 80.6 percent of ICU beds are in use. 15.9 percent of ventilators are being used to treat patients.

The recovery rate remains at 80.7 percent, and 18.3 percent of cases are still active.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

PHMDC asks public’s help in dog bite case

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Public Health of Madison & Dane County are asking the public to share any information regarding a dog that bit a child on Thursday.

News

Mayville gunman succumbs to self-inflicted gunshot wound

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
The sole suspect in a Mayville shooting has succumbed to his self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Mayville Police Department.

News

Victims identified in Beloit shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
The City of Beloit Police Department has identified the two victims from a shooting Saturday night.

News

Record-breaking California wildfires surpass 4 million acres

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Deadly wildfires in California have burned more than 4 million acres (6,250 square miles) this year, a new record for the most acres burned in a single year.

Latest News

News

Wisconsin county health leader quitting over virus handling

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A county health official in Wisconsin says he’s frustrated with the lack of leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic and is quitting.

News

The Latest: Doctor tried to show Trump’s ‘upbeat attitude’

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump’s physician says he was trying to “reflect the upbeat attitude” of the president and his medical team when he declined to share Saturday that Trump was placed on oxygen the day before.

National Politics

Poll: Biden’s national lead over Trump jumps to 14 points after debate

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Mark Murray
Democrat Joe Biden’s national lead over President Donald Trump nearly doubled after Tuesday’s presidential debate.

News

MPD: Shooting suspect at large on Madison’s near east side

Updated: 10 hours ago
A Sunday morning shooting leaves one man injured. The suspect is at large.

VOD Recordings

Local Jazz Club Owner is Registering 100 People to Vote

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 3:31 PM CDT
Recurring 10 p.m. news recording

VOD Recordings

One dead, one hurt after shooting in Beloit

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 3:31 PM CDT
Recurring 10 p.m. news recording