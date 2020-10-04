Janesville PD recovers shell casings from shots fired incident; still investigating

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident that occurred early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the 100 block of S. Locust St. and met with the residents who reported the incident, according to the department.

Shell casings were recovered but no injured persons were located at the scene or identified at area hospitals with related injuries. According to police no properties or vehicles were struck by the gunfire.

Officers say there is no suspect information currently and the incident remains under investigation.

