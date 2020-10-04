Advertisement

Janesville PD recovers shell casings from shots fired incident; still investigating

Officers say no injured persons were found at the scene and there is no suspect information currently
(WCAX)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident that occurred early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the 100 block of S. Locust St. and met with the residents who reported the incident, according to the department.

Shell casings were recovered but no injured persons were located at the scene or identified at area hospitals with related injuries. According to police no properties or vehicles were struck by the gunfire.

Officers say there is no suspect information currently and the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone having information about this crime or any other crime is encouraged to contact:

  • Janesville Police Department at 755-3100
  • Call Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 756-3636 24 hours a day
  • Download the FREE “P3 tips” app at the Apple store or Google play store to give crime tips ANONYMOUSLY

