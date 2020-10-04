Madison woman arrested for drunk driving with two child passengers in car

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 36-year-old Madison woman was arrested early Sunday morning for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence with passengers under the age of 16 in the car, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

A trooper with the Wisconsin State Patrol Waukesha Post clocked a vehicle traveling 18 MPH over the speed limit in a 70 MPH zone on Interstate 94 westbound near Lake Mills. The trooper conducted a traffic stop and the driver was identified as Lillie Anna Nava. The trooper also observed two minor children were passengers in the car, according to a press release issued by WisDOT.

The trooper noticed Nava displaying signs of impairment and conducted a field sobriety test. Nava was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (first offense) with passengers under the age of 16.

A preliminary breath test showed an ethanol level of 0.176, according to the WisDOT release. Nava refused post-arrest chemical testing and a warrant was obtained. She was then transported to a local hospital for a blood draw before being booked into the Jefferson County Jail.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.