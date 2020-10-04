Mayville gunman succumbs to self-inflicted gunshot wound

MAYVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The sole suspect in a Mayville shooting has succumbed to his self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Mayville Police Department.

In a Facebook post Sunday, the department said 72-year-old Dennis K. Tollkuehn has passed away. Tollkuehn shot three victims in the parking lot of Spring Glen Apartment Complex on Sept. 16 before turning the gun on himself. All four people were known to each other prior to the incident, investigators say.

The three victims, the police department said, are still recovering from their injuries at area hospitals. The victims are two women, ages 64 and 53, and a 67-year-old man.

The police department reiterated in the post that this was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

