Middleton Police: 53-year-old arrested for fourth OWI offense

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - Middleton police arrested a man for his alleged fourth OWI offense Saturday night.

At approximately 10:30 p.m, a Middleton police officer saw 53-year-old Todd Schulze weaving in and out of his lane on Greenway Boulevard and John Q Hammons Drive.

Once stopped, the officer noted Schulze smelled of intoxicants. After field sobriety tests, Schulze was arrested for operating while intoxicated.

Schulze is being held in the Dane County Jail.

