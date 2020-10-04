Advertisement

MPD: Shooting suspect at large on Madison’s near east side

(NBC15)
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One man is injured, after a shooting on Madison’s near east side early Sunday morning.

Madison Police Officers were dispatched to a local area hospital for an adult male with a non life threatening gunshot wound.

The 40-year-old male victim said that he was outside in the 5000 block of Camden Road, when he got into an argument with another adult male that he vaguely knew.

The victim said during the argument, the adult male suspect pulled out a gun and fired a shot, striking the him in the foot.

Officers did not locate any evidence at the scene.

At this time, no arrests have been made, and the suspect is at large.

